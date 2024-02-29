Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DAWN. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,244,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,244,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $116,128.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 721,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,007,648.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,781 shares of company stock worth $562,860. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,316,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,777,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 53,957 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,638,000 after purchasing an additional 139,992 shares during the period.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

