Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Announces $1.47 Quarterly Dividend

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 1.47 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Deere & Company has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Deere & Company has a payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $27.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $364.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.11. The stock has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in Deere & Company by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

