Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2,748.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,434 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 561.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,379,000 after acquiring an additional 451,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,112,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $364.78. 279,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,180. The stock has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.24 and its 200 day moving average is $385.11.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.58.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

