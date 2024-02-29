Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.070-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.0 million-$65.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.7 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.370-0.400 EPS.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,424. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on DH. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 367.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 57,963 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,468,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,415,000 after purchasing an additional 136,766 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

