Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) PT Raised to $10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

DH traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $9.50. 265,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,424. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.38. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

