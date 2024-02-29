Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Raised by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 81.4% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 293,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 131,657 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 292,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 277,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after buying an additional 220,890 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.31. 2,104,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,712,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

