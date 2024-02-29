Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT) Insider Sells £18,332.64 in Stock

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) insider Peter Cowley sold 50,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.46), for a total value of £18,332.64 ($23,252.97).

Deltic Energy stock opened at GBX 35.25 ($0.45) on Thursday. Deltic Energy Plc has a one year low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 49 ($0.62). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 30.42. The firm has a market cap of £32.82 million, a PE ratio of -881.25 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Deltic Energy in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Deltic Energy in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

