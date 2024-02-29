Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given New $95.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.20.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 13.4 %

DNLI opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $38,967.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,896.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $47,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,850.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,896.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,944. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 35.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

