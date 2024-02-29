Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 13.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.31. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $33.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNLI. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $47,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,850.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $30,604.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $47,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,850.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,270 shares of company stock worth $1,200,944. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,483,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after buying an additional 799,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $18,992,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $13,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after buying an additional 631,878 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

