Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Up to $16.89

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.89, but opened at $19.94. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 605,642 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $38,967.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,750 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $47,547.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,850.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,944 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. CWM LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

