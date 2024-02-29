Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Director John C. Miller Sells 35,359 Shares

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $327,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Denny’s stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.58 million, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $12.53.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Denny’s by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Denny’s by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

