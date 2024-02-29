Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Director John C. Miller Sells 35,359 Shares

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $327,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Denny’s Stock Performance
Denny’s stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.58 million, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $12.53.
Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.
Denny’s Company Profile
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.
