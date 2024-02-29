DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

