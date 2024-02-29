DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XRAY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.