DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.00-$2.10 EPS.

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,953. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

