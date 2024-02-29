Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Devon Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 89.8% per year over the last three years. Devon Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 53.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

