Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Issues Earnings Results

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $57.13.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DVN

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,145,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $715,360,000 after buying an additional 823,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,833,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,946,000 after purchasing an additional 645,211 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.