Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.22 (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.
Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Digital Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 353.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.
Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance
DLR stock opened at $142.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.57. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54.
A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.
