Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.22 (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Digital Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 353.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock opened at $142.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.57. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.