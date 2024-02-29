Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

DIN opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $75.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 106,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 48.5% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 166,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 54,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

