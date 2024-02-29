Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Given New $80.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s previous close.

IRON has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of IRON opened at $65.14 on Thursday. Disc Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.54.

In other Disc Medicine news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $142,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $140,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Disc Medicine news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $142,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $140,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $4,895,322.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,515,834 shares in the company, valued at $95,194,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,541 shares of company stock worth $21,937,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the third quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the second quarter worth $28,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 666.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

