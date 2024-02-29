Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in February

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Discovery stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Discovery has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26.

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

