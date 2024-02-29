Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.55.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $53.84 on Monday. Docebo has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 598.29 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Docebo in the second quarter valued at about $23,313,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Docebo by 54.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 376,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 132,111 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Docebo by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 278,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Docebo by 37.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 76,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 157.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 154,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

