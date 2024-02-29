DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 125.23% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DocGo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.
Get Our Latest Report on DocGo
DocGo Stock Up 12.7 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 226.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 145.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.
DocGo Company Profile
DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DocGo
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Hormel Stock is Ready for a Significant Advance after Report
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Wendy’s Walks Back Surge Pricing Talk After Social Media Grilling
Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.