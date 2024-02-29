DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 125.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DocGo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 881,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,090. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $461.32 million, a P/E ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 0.87. DocGo has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 226.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 145.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

