Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in February

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Dominion Lending Centres Price Performance
OTCMKTS BRLGF remained flat at $2.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. Dominion Lending Centres has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.
Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile
