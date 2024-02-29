Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in February

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Dominion Lending Centres Price Performance

OTCMKTS BRLGF remained flat at $2.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. Dominion Lending Centres has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

Get Dominion Lending Centres alerts:

Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Dominion Lending Centres Inc provides mortgage brokerage franchising and data connectivity services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Founders Advantage Capital Corp. Dominion Lending Centres Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Port Coquitlam, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Lending Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Lending Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.