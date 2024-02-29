Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.38. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $15.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.79.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.1 %

DPZ opened at $446.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.20. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $476.18.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,549,000 after purchasing an additional 68,317 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,362,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

