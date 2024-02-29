DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Position Cut by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 5.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 4.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $9,143,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 474,584 shares of company stock valued at $49,171,330 over the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $122.44 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $126.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.87.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

