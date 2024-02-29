DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.58.

DV stock opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. On average, analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $411,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,845.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,977 shares of company stock valued at $785,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

