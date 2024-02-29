DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Raised to $48.00 at KeyCorp

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.74.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $39.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.50, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $411,364.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,845.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $411,364.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,845.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,977 shares of company stock valued at $785,313. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 241.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

