Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reissued their market perform rating on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Doximity’s FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOCS. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Doximity Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $27.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93. Doximity has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $141,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

