Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Leerink Partnrs

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Doximity’s FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOCS. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

Shares of DOCS opened at $27.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. Doximity has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $141,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 136,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 87,546 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $1,952,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Doximity by 10.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,363 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 11.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 215,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,377 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 123.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 36,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

