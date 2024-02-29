Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 13.90 Per Share

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.90 ($0.18) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $9.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Drax Group Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of DRX stock opened at GBX 464.60 ($5.89) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,030.00, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 477.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 473.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 395.20 ($5.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 657 ($8.33).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.22) to GBX 1,100 ($13.95) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 740 ($9.39) to GBX 760 ($9.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

