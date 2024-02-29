Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Sells $11,362,897.00 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 27th, Travis Boersma sold 4,243 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $135,776.00.
- On Thursday, December 14th, Travis Boersma sold 404,529 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $12,309,817.47.
Dutch Bros Stock Down 3.3 %
BROS opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 958.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $35.18.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.
