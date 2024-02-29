Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Sells $11,362,897.00 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Travis Boersma sold 4,243 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $135,776.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Travis Boersma sold 404,529 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $12,309,817.47.

BROS opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 958.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

