East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Up 1,205.6% in February

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 1,205.6% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

East Japan Railway Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EJPRY opened at $9.74 on Thursday. East Japan Railway has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $10.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.