East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Up 1,205.6% in February

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 1,205.6% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
East Japan Railway Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of EJPRY opened at $9.74 on Thursday. East Japan Railway has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $10.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31.
East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter.
East Japan Railway Company Profile
East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.
