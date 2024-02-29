Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) vs. Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Head to Head Review

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Easterly Government Properties and Apartment Income REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 1 1 1 0 2.00 Apartment Income REIT 0 3 4 0 2.57

Profitability

Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.08%. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus price target of $37.71, indicating a potential upside of 25.21%. Given Apartment Income REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apartment Income REIT is more favorable than Easterly Government Properties.

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Apartment Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 10.64% 2.15% 1.09% Apartment Income REIT 77.37% 26.29% 9.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Apartment Income REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $293.61 million 3.83 $31.47 million $0.33 35.82 Apartment Income REIT $820.04 million 5.32 $635.10 million $4.23 7.12

Apartment Income REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Government Properties. Apartment Income REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Income REIT has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 321.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apartment Income REIT pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Apartment Income REIT beats Easterly Government Properties on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management. The AIR Edge is a durable operating advantage in driving organic growth, as well as making possible the opportunity for excess returns for properties new to AIR's platform.

