Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETN opened at $286.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.31 and a 200-day moving average of $232.37. The firm has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,323. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

