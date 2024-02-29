eBay Inc. (EBAY) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 25th

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the e-commerce company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

eBay has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. eBay has a payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect eBay to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

eBay stock opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 30.32%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.61.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in eBay by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $138,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,018,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in eBay by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,088 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in eBay by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,385,541 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $57,458,000 after acquiring an additional 854,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

