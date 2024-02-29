eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $48.00 at Truist Financial

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.61% from the company’s current price.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $47.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,999,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,088. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $72,006,000 after purchasing an additional 480,156 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $99,660,000 after acquiring an additional 387,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in eBay by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

