eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.61.

Get eBay alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

eBay Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,220,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in eBay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,037,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150,475 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,755,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $524,005,000 after purchasing an additional 88,588 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in eBay by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $495,407,000 after purchasing an additional 289,071 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.