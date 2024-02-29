EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

SATS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EchoStar currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

SATS stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. EchoStar has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $24.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.68.

In other EchoStar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 59.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in EchoStar by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in EchoStar by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 67,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in EchoStar by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

