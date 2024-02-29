Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Insider Purchases £50,053.85 in Stock

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) insider Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 65,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £50,053.85 ($63,487.89).

On Monday, December 18th, Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 57,900 shares of Ecora Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £51,531 ($65,361.49).

Shares of Ecora Resources stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £190.85 million, a PE ratio of -1,480.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73. Ecora Resources PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 72.10 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 139.80 ($1.77). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ecora Resources from GBX 150 ($1.90) to GBX 160 ($2.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

