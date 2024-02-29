Eight Capital Cuts Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Price Target to C$2.65

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$3.30 to C$2.65 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Discovery Silver Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of Discovery Silver stock opened at C$1.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.89. Discovery Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$2.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a P/E ratio of -11.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.33.
Discovery Silver Company Profile
