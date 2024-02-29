Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) PT Lowered to $13.00 at TD Securities

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.27.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $13.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 682.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

