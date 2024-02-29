Element Fleet Management Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$22.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.04. The stock has a market cap of C$8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$17.00 and a 52-week high of C$23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EFN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 14,200 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,620.00. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

