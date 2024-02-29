Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $105.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $107.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

