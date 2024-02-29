Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Enerflex Stock Down 1.5 %

EFXT stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $669.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $8.36.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $574.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

Enerflex Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Enerflex by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 20,393,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454,383 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enerflex by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,384,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Enerflex by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,049 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enerflex by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,186,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Enerflex in the second quarter worth about $8,794,000. 44.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

