Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Enerflex Stock Down 1.5 %
EFXT stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $669.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $8.36.
Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $574.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex
Enerflex Company Profile
Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enerflex
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.