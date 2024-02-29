Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

ERII opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $57.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $115,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $202,348 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,685,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,085,000 after buying an additional 1,711,129 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 376.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,910,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,952,000 after buying an additional 3,090,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,955,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,686,000 after buying an additional 62,585 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,780,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,765,000 after buying an additional 67,184 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

