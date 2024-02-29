Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $119.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 326.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after buying an additional 122,735 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,751,000 after purchasing an additional 221,281 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 25,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

