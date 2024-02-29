Ensign Energy Services (ESI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 1st. Analysts expect Ensign Energy Services to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$2.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$396.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.07. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.77 and a one year high of C$4.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.03.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Read More

