Envista (NYSE:NVST) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVST. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Envista from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Envista from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.60.

NYSE NVST opened at $20.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. Envista has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,167,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,056,000 after purchasing an additional 944,596 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,640,000 after acquiring an additional 768,687 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,335,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,756,000 after acquiring an additional 218,461 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,262,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,786 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,915 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

