EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.76-4.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87. EPR Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.760-4.960 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. JMP Securities cut EPR Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.55.

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.33. 122,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,903. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other EPR Properties news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,871,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 489.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,226,000 after purchasing an additional 687,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 903.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 500,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

