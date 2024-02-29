Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for GoodRx Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for GoodRx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoodRx’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for GoodRx’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GDRX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

GoodRx Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $6.47 on Thursday. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 161.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in GoodRx by 2,602.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 301.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.